EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Hits New 1-Year High at $64.15

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.15 and last traded at $64.14, with a volume of 5470 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.66.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.37.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

