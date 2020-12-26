Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ESTC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Elastic from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Elastic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Elastic from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.44.

ESTC opened at $155.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of -103.99 and a beta of 1.13. Elastic has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $159.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.59.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.48 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $1,083,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,369,478.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $1,655,547.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,718.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 497,850 shares of company stock worth $67,359,033 in the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiger Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Elastic by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 3.3% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Elastic by 71.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 1.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

