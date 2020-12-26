Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) Hits New 12-Month High at $77.20

Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $77.20 and last traded at $75.84, with a volume of 685398 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.68.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -44.35 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 26.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,295,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 30.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,789,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,640 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 130.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,155,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,287,000 after purchasing an additional 654,255 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 35.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 917,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,774,000 after purchasing an additional 239,882 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

