Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Holdings Increased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 581,854 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,511 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $75,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 142,763 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $18,852,000 after acquiring an additional 73,256 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,584 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,521,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,906 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,975 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $141.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $147.36.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.62 million. As a group, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In other news, EVP Joel Linzner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.07, for a total transaction of $264,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,483.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $39,035.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,802.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,227 shares of company stock valued at $35,918,060 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EA. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.21.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

