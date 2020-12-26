Elrond ERD (ERD) Market Capitalization Achieves $261.61 Million

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last week, Elrond ERD has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond ERD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond ERD has a market cap of $261.61 million and $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00127589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019682 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.00 or 0.00207970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.11 or 0.00624318 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.47 or 0.00330766 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00057285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00089711 BTC.

Elrond ERD Token Profile

Elrond ERD’s genesis date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 tokens. Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elrond ERD’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond ERD’s official website is elrond.com

Buying and Selling Elrond ERD

Elrond ERD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond ERD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond ERD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

