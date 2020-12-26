Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) (TSE:EDR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.55

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.55 and traded as high as $5.90. Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 243,153 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EDR. Pi Financial set a C$4.80 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

Get Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of C$921.21 million and a PE ratio of -23.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.57.

In other Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) news, Senior Officer Luis Renato Castro sold 59,800 shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.60, for a total value of C$275,080.00.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) Company Profile (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.