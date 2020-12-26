Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.12 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) will announce sales of $25.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Recovery’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.94 million. Energy Recovery posted sales of $15.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Recovery will report full-year sales of $117.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.50 million to $117.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $99.38 million, with estimates ranging from $98.76 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Energy Recovery.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $27.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.12 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ERII shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

ERII stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $13.65. 137,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,006. Energy Recovery has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $13.84. The stock has a market cap of $765.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average of $9.10.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Buehler sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $514,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherif Foda sold 16,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $199,039.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,226 shares of company stock worth $829,129. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERII. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 100,752 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 1,777.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 133,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Energy Recovery by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

