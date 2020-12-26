Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Downgraded to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has C$18.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$20.25.

EQX has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$17.00 to C$19.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Equinox Gold from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

EQX opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.88. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.25 and a 12 month high of C$8.90.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

