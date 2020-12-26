Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EQBK. BidaskClub raised Equity Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Equity Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Equity Bancshares from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $316.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.75. Equity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $30.92.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $38.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.65 million. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equity Bancshares will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,184,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after buying an additional 110,458 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,799,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 237,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 78,481 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 225,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 31,736 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

