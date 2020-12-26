Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

EQS stock opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29. Equus Total Return has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $2.25.

Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The investment management company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. Equus Total Return had a negative return on equity of 28.52% and a negative net margin of 2,522.53%.

Equus Total Return, Inc is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, and preferred equity financing.

