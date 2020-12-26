Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.07

Shares of Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.07 and traded as high as $15.31. Erste Group Bank shares last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 20,946 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average of $12.32.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 10.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank AG will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY)

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.