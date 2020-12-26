Ether Zero Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15,102.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $195,713.52 and $15,102.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including EXX, DigiFinex, Cryptopia and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $642.92 or 0.02414374 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00022000 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ether Zero

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 219,263,039 coins and its circulating supply is 177,233,626 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, EXX, Hotbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.