EtherGem Price Tops $0.0176 on Major Exchanges (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 19% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 26th. Over the last week, EtherGem has traded down 19.8% against the dollar. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EtherGem has a market capitalization of $343,387.12 and $41,437.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00042511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005988 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.53 or 0.00296160 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00031910 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003870 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015503 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About EtherGem

EGEM is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EtherGem

EtherGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

