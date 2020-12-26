Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Shares Down 12.7%

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2020

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)’s share price was down 12.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.36 and last traded at $4.41. Approximately 2,106,697 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 340% from the average daily volume of 478,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Several brokerages have commented on EVGN. ValuEngine downgraded Evogene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Evogene in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $113.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 2,649.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evogene during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Evogene during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Evogene by 373.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 80,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Evogene by 1,068.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,618,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,291,000 after buying an additional 4,223,604 shares in the last quarter. 39.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evogene Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

