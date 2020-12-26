Excelsior Mining Corp. (MIN.TO) (TSE:MIN) Trading Down 0.9%

Excelsior Mining Corp. (MIN.TO) (TSE:MIN) shares traded down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.03 and last traded at C$1.06. 140,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 116,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.07.

The stock has a market cap of C$254.01 million and a PE ratio of -19.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.61.

Excelsior Mining Corp. Company Profile

Excelsior Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Gunnison copper project covering an area of approximately 9,560 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona; and the Johnson Camp Mine located in Arizona.

