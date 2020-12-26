ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 37,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.24.

Shares of PTEN opened at $5.30 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $993.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $207.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.08%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

