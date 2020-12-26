ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $55,000 in GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,715 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conifer Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 5,209,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,542,000 after purchasing an additional 558,156 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 261,905 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 749.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 489,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 432,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 264,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 144,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GTT Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of GTT Communications stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. GTT Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $224.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average is $5.55.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.

