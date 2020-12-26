ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $69,000 in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 247,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,322,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 106,630 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 570,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 40,432 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 239,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 27,292 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $4.30 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $8.85.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.21).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FSP shares. BidaskClub downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

