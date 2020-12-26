ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $40,000 Position in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NERV. AJO LP bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 9.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 53,454 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 86.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,705,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 791,485 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 53.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 233,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 80,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 226.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on NERV shares. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Minerva Neurosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NERV opened at $2.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $104.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.53. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NERV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.