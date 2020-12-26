Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Sets New 12-Month High at $88.78

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $88.78 and last traded at $88.76, with a volume of 324 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.15.

Several research analysts have commented on EXPO shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.19 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.95.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $98.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.73 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $640,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,374,279.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 121,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total value of $10,177,206.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,573 shares in the company, valued at $23,648,534.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,746 shares of company stock worth $15,233,621 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPO. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Exponent by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Exponent by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Exponent by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 119,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

