F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FNB. Stephens cut shares of F.N.B. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.50.

F.N.B. stock opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.85. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $12.77.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $307.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

In related news, Director Mary Jo Dively purchased 3,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,355.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $56,620 in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in F.N.B. by 3.6% during the third quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 253,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 18.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 542,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 4.9% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 61,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

