Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Sells $84,090.60 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $84,090.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.74, for a total transaction of $85,169.40.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total transaction of $88,731.30.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total transaction of $86,539.60.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.20, for a total transaction of $83,142.00.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.28, for a total transaction of $85,956.80.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 452 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.08, for a total transaction of $123,432.16.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total transaction of $112,114.68.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $118,854.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total transaction of $112,063.56.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total transaction of $118,278.90.

FB stock opened at $267.40 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $277.35 and its 200 day moving average is $261.52. The firm has a market cap of $761.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.1% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.33.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

