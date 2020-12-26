FansTime Reaches Market Capitalization of $306,100.22 (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. FansTime has a total market cap of $306,100.22 and approximately $240,243.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FansTime has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar. One FansTime token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX, CoinEgg, Bit-Z and CoinMex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00126469 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019669 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00191930 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.18 or 0.00620283 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00332224 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00056693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00089330 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, CoinMex, Gate.io, FCoin, CoinEgg and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

