Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

FURCF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Faurecia S.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Faurecia S.E. stock remained flat at $$36.80 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.37. Faurecia S.E. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $55.56.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

