FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Set at $350.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) has been given a $350.00 price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FDX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.20.

NYSE:FDX opened at $268.82 on Thursday. FedEx has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $305.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $282.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.55.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $1,446,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 6,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.30, for a total value of $1,781,753.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,509.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,030 shares of company stock valued at $20,014,730. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,576,892,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $693,412,000 after purchasing an additional 711,755 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $299,953,000 after purchasing an additional 393,747 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $391,723,000 after purchasing an additional 69,663 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,414,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $191,926,000 after purchasing an additional 409,425 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

