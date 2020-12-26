Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RACE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ferrari from $198.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Ferrari from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ferrari from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ferrari from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ferrari presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $207.70.

NYSE:RACE opened at $225.53 on Wednesday. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $127.73 and a 1-year high of $229.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.43, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 90.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 6.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 11.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 59,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 165.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

