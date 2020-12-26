Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (FAR.L) (LON:FAR) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (FAR.L) (LON:FAR)’s stock price traded down 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.20 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.35 ($0.12). 533,245 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,043,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.40 ($0.12).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (FAR.L) in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £30.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and associated by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, and carbon deposits. The company primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq deposit located in Southern Kazakhstan.

