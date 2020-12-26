Fetch (FET) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.64 Million

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 26th. Fetch has a total market cap of $24.78 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fetch has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One Fetch token can now be bought for $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on major exchanges including Binance and WazirX.



Fetch Token Profile

FET is a token. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. The official message board for Fetch is medium.com/fetch-ai . The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fetch is fetch.ai . Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai

Fetch Token Trading

Fetch can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch using one of the exchanges listed above.

