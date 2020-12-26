Financial Contrast: Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) and UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) and Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for UP Fintech and Stifel Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UP Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A Stifel Financial 2 1 1 0 1.75

Stifel Financial has a consensus price target of $38.67, suggesting a potential downside of 24.48%. Given Stifel Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stifel Financial is more favorable than UP Fintech.

Risk and Volatility

UP Fintech has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stifel Financial has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares UP Fintech and Stifel Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UP Fintech 2.61% 2.01% 0.52% Stifel Financial 12.16% 14.66% 1.92%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UP Fintech and Stifel Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UP Fintech $58.66 million 15.37 -$6.59 million N/A N/A Stifel Financial $3.34 billion 1.58 $448.40 million N/A N/A

Stifel Financial has higher revenue and earnings than UP Fintech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of UP Fintech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Stifel Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of UP Fintech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Stifel Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stifel Financial beats UP Fintech on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support. The company also provides asset management and wealth management; ESOP management; fund license application, product design, asset custody, transaction execution, and funding allocation; fund structuring and management; and IPO underwriting services. In addition, it offers market information, community engagement, investor education, and simulated trading services. UP Fintech Holding Limited was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments. It provides private client services, including securities transaction and financial planning services; institutional equity and fixed income sales, trading and research, and municipal finance services; investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions, public offerings, and private placements; and retail and commercial banking services comprising personal and commercial lending programs, as well as deposit accounts. The company also participates and manages in underwritings for corporate and public finance. Stifel Financial Corp. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

