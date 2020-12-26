FinNexus (FNX) Market Cap Hits $2.18 Million

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 26th. One FinNexus token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FinNexus has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. FinNexus has a total market cap of $2.18 million and $103,011.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00041483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005968 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.07 or 0.00284960 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00030589 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00014910 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FinNexus Profile

FinNexus (CRYPTO:FNX) is a token. It launched on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 382,780,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,559,724 tokens. FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io . The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FinNexus

FinNexus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

