FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist downgraded shares of FireEye from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of FireEye from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FireEye from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.68.

FireEye stock opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02. FireEye has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 1.16.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $238.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FireEye will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $531,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,121,881.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $786,023.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 420,656 shares in the company, valued at $7,573,364.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,191 shares of company stock valued at $3,709,911 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 173.4% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,442 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the third quarter worth $307,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 443.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the second quarter worth $125,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

