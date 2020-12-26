First City Capital Management Inc. Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 347.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,088 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,926 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 279.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 283.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 296.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 301.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,679,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,792,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $131.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.69. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $137.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.60 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.35.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,889,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

