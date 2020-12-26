First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DALI) Trading Down 0.1%

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DALI) dropped 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.96 and last traded at $22.00. Approximately 61,417 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 30,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.03.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.57.

