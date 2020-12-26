First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMB) Shares Up 0.7%

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2020

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMB) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.15 and last traded at $38.12. 17,495 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 66,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.85.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.50.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit