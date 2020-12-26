First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NYSEARCA:FEUZ) Trading Up 0.5%

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2020

Shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NYSEARCA:FEUZ) were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.06 and last traded at $42.06. Approximately 6 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.84.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day moving average of $37.15.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit