Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Flagstar Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Flagstar Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.17.

NYSE FBC opened at $41.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Flagstar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $41.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.56.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.56. The business had revenue of $632.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.68 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

In other news, Director Peter Schoels sold 4,587,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $150,016,056.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Ciroli bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,357,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $188,363,000 after buying an additional 1,034,302 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,320,627 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,130,000 after buying an additional 606,718 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,821 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,706,000 after buying an additional 133,681 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 670,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,866,000 after buying an additional 235,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 603,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,873,000 after buying an additional 25,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.