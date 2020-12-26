FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund (NASDAQ:QLC) Trading 0.2% Higher

FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund (NASDAQ:QLC) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.70 and last traded at $40.70. 2,293 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 12,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund in the third quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund by 39.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund in the third quarter worth about $204,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $548,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund by 10.7% during the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period.

