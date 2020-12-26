FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund (NASDAQ:QLC) Trading 0.2% Higher

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2020

FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund (NASDAQ:QLC) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.70 and last traded at $40.70. 2,293 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 12,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund in the third quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund by 39.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund in the third quarter worth about $204,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $548,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund by 10.7% during the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit