FNB Protocol (FNB) Market Capitalization Reaches $13.11 Million

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. FNB Protocol has a total market cap of $13.11 million and $42,604.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FNB Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and Allbit. In the last week, FNB Protocol has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00126327 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00019540 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00191765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.24 or 0.00630238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.17 or 0.00328502 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00056341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00088713 BTC.

FNB Protocol Token Profile

FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,377,943,413 tokens. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol

FNB Protocol Token Trading

FNB Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

