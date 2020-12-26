Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) & Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Critical Analysis

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) and Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Fortinet alerts:

This table compares Fortinet and Corsair Gaming’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortinet $2.16 billion 11.28 $326.50 million $1.91 78.42 Corsair Gaming N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fortinet has higher revenue and earnings than Corsair Gaming.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Fortinet and Corsair Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortinet 2 13 11 0 2.35 Corsair Gaming 0 1 8 0 2.89

Fortinet currently has a consensus target price of $133.86, suggesting a potential downside of 10.63%. Corsair Gaming has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.71%. Given Corsair Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Corsair Gaming is more favorable than Fortinet.

Profitability

This table compares Fortinet and Corsair Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortinet 18.50% 48.30% 10.74% Corsair Gaming N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.6% of Fortinet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Corsair Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Fortinet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fortinet beats Corsair Gaming on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc. provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration. The company also provides FortiSwitch product family that offers secure switching solutions for connecting customers end devices; FortiAP product family, which provides secure wireless networking solutions; FortiExtender appliance provides a WAN connection to its FortiGate products; FortiAnalyzer product family, which offers centralized network logging, analyzing, and reporting solutions; and FortiManager product family that provides central and scalable management solution for its FortiGate products. It offers FortiWeb product family provides web application firewall solutions; FortiMail product family that secure email gateway solutions; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions, as well as FortiToken and FortiAuthenticator product families for multi-factor authentication to safeguard systems, assets, and data; and FortiNAC product family to implement zero trust network access strategies. The company provides security subscription, technical support, professional, and training services. It sells its security solutions to channel partners and directly to various customers in telecommunications, technology, government, financial services, education, retail, manufacturing, and healthcare industries. Fortinet, Inc. provides its products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others. It also provides gaming components and systems comprising power supply units, cooling solutions, computer cases, and DRAM modules, as well as prebuilt and custom-built gaming PCs, and others; and PC gaming software comprising iCUE for gamers and Elgato's streaming suite for content creators. The company sells its products through a network of distributors and retailers, including online retailers, as well as directly to consumers through its websites. Corsair Gaming, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.