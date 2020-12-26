ForTube Price Hits $0.0162 (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 26th. ForTube has a total market capitalization of $7.11 million and $1.15 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ForTube token can now be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ForTube has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00042511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005988 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.53 or 0.00296160 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00031910 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003870 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015503 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About ForTube

FOR is a token. It launched on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 tokens. ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ForTube

ForTube can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using US dollars.

