Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2020

BidaskClub lowered shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FRO. Evercore ISI cut Frontline from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Danske cut Frontline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.19 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. DNB Markets cut Frontline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Frontline from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.71.

FRO opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.47. Frontline has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $13.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Frontline had a net margin of 38.35% and a return on equity of 34.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontline will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Frontline by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 221,427 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 49,071 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $754,000. 23.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

