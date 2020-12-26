FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Daiwa Capital Markets

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) was upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FUJIFILM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of FUJIY opened at $51.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.72. FUJIFILM has a 1 year low of $36.60 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.33. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 6.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FUJIFILM will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About FUJIFILM

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

