Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fulton Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. It provides retail and commercial banking and investment management and trust services in central and eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, northern Maryland and southern Delaware through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Fulton Bank, Lebanon Valley Farmers Bank, Swineford National Bank, Lafayette Ambassador Bank, FNB Bank, N.A., Great Valley Bank, Hagerstown Trust Company, Delaware National Bank, The Bank of Gloucester County, The Woodstown National Bank & Trust Company, and The Peoples Bank of Elkton. “

FULT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Fulton Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Fulton Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulton Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.67.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.78. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $17.75.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $220.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.95 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,643,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,278,000 after purchasing an additional 243,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,375,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,012,000 after acquiring an additional 40,094 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,701,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 4.5% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,660,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 70,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,500,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

