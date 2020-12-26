FY2020 EPS Estimates for Altabancorp (OTCMKTS:ALTA) Lifted by DA Davidson

Altabancorp (OTCMKTS:ALTA) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Altabancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.25. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Altabancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get Altabancorp alerts:

Altabancorp (OTCMKTS:ALTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $31.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.27 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Altabancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Altabancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

OTCMKTS:ALTA opened at $27.66 on Thursday. Altabancorp has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $30.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.99.

In other Altabancorp news, major shareholder Hets Llc sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $42,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 28 shares of company stock valued at $766 and sold 25,500 shares valued at $643,335.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTA. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Altabancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Altabancorp during the third quarter worth $136,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altabancorp during the third quarter valued at $191,000.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Altabancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altabancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.