FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Issued By G.Research (NASDAQ:EPAC)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NASDAQ:EPAC) – Equities research analysts at G.Research decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Enerpac Tool Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 23rd. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now forecasts that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. G.Research also issued estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Enerpac Tool Group (NASDAQ:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01).

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EPAC. BidaskClub downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAC opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.03. Enerpac Tool Group has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $26.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter worth $419,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the third quarter valued at $469,000.

Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

