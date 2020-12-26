FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Issued By G.Research (NASDAQ:EPAC)

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2020

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NASDAQ:EPAC) – Equities research analysts at G.Research decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Enerpac Tool Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 23rd. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now forecasts that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. G.Research also issued estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Enerpac Tool Group (NASDAQ:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01).

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EPAC. BidaskClub downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAC opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.03. Enerpac Tool Group has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $26.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter worth $419,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the third quarter valued at $469,000.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Earnings History and Estimates for Enerpac Tool Group (NASDAQ:EPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit