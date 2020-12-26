GAMB Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 26th. One GAMB token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and KuCoin. In the last seven days, GAMB has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $488,301.86 and approximately $7,290.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00041474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.70 or 0.00283055 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00030422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00015094 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001805 BTC.

About GAMB

GAMB is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 tokens. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GAMB is gamb.io . The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject

GAMB Token Trading

GAMB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

