Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Sets New 1-Year High at $65.65

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.65 and last traded at $65.65, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLAPY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glanbia in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Glanbia in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glanbia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get Glanbia alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.03 and its 200 day moving average is $56.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.43.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.