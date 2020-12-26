GLG Life Tech Co. (GLG.TO) (TSE:GLG) Shares Gap Up to $0.16

Shares of GLG Life Tech Co. (GLG.TO) (TSE:GLG) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.19. GLG Life Tech Co. (GLG.TO) shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 1,500 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.46.

About GLG Life Tech Co. (GLG.TO) (TSE:GLG)

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research and development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

