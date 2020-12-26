Golden Minerals Company (AUMN.TO) (TSE:AUMN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.02

Shares of Golden Minerals Company (AUMN.TO) (TSE:AUMN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.02 and last traded at C$0.94, with a volume of 47429 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.96.

The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.72. The firm has a market cap of C$142.42 million and a P/E ratio of -19.58.

About Golden Minerals Company (AUMN.TO) (TSE:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration and development company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

