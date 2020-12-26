Golden Star Resources (NASDAQ:GSS) Shares Up 1.6%

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:GSS) shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.82. 74,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 633,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.90.

Golden Star Resources (NASDAQ:GSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.70 million.

About Golden Star Resources (NASDAQ:GSS)

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

